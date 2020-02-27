Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam tea garden worker released on bail from detention centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • Silchar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:23 IST
Assam tea garden worker released on bail from detention centre

A tea garden worker, who was declared a 'foreigner' by a tribunal, was released on bail from a detention centre in Assam's Silchar on Thursday after being imprisoned for three years, prison officials said The Supreme Court, which monitored the NRC update exercise in Assam, last year ruled that people declared 'foreigners' by the tribunal and in detention centres for more than three years be released.

Tea garden worker Sukhdev Ree's family, however, feel he will have to live with the 'foreigner' tag and will not be able to appeal against the tribunal's ruling in the Gauhati High Court due to their poor financial condition Except for Ree, names of all members of his family have found a place in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), his wife Sishubala said.

"We could not even fight in the lower court due to paucity of money. How can we contest the tribunal's ruling in the High Court? Sukhdev might have to live with the 'foreigner' tag for the rest of his life," she told PTI Sishubala said after receiving a notice from DSP (Border) of Hailakandi district in 2012 that he was a person of doubtful citizenship, Ree had submitted all his documents before a Foreigners Tribunal in 2013 to prove his nationality.

"My husband was declared a foreigner ex parte in 2016 after he was unable to attend repeated cross-examination due to our inability to pay our lawyer's fees," she said He was then sent to a detention centre in Silchar Jail which is among six such facilities in the state.

The other detention centres in Assam are in Dibrugarh, Tezpur, Jorhat, Kokrajhar and Goalpara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei plans first European 5G factory in France in bid to ease Western worries

Huawei will build its first European manufacturing plant in France, the chairman said on Thursday, as the Chinese telecom giant seeks to ease worldwide concerns based on U.S. allegations that Beijing could use its equipment for spying.Liang...

U.S. grants sanctions waiver for humanitarian aid to Iran

The United States on Thursday granted a license to allow for certain humanitarian trade transactions with Irans sanctioned central bank, a move it said was in step with the formalization of a Swiss humanitarian aid channel.The newly created...

Britain, on trade collision course with EU, says it could walk away

Britain unveiled a negotiating mandate on Thursday for talks with the European Union that puts it on a collision course with Brussels, saying it was ready to walk away if good progress was not made by June. After leaving the EU last month, ...

Impatient Evans beats Rublev to reach Dubai last four

Dubai, Feb 27 AFP Britains Dan Evans upset sixth seed Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6 119 on Thursday to reach the fourth ATP semi-final of his career with victory at the Dubai Championships World number 37 Evans said the thought of playing another ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020