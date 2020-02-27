Left Menu
We are going to send a large contingent for Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that there a large Indian contingent will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that there a large Indian contingent will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Speaking to reporters, he said: "The Tokyo Olympics is going to be very big for the Asian countries. We are going to send a large Indian contingent to compete at the Olympics."

"When the players are representing the country, they are expected to conduct themselves in a particular manner so that they can carry along the image of the country," he added. In reply to a question with regard to the spread of coronavirus, he said that the preparations for the mega showpiece event are going on as planned.

"Each part of the world is connected to each other. We are a global community. We have to fight any situation unitedly," he said. "Let us focus on Olympics and India is going to participate with full force," he said.

When asked about support to Limba Ram, who is battling a neurological condition and is in need of money, Rijiju said: "The Arjuna awardee and Padma Shri recipient is our pride." "We have given him Rs 5 lakh once and gave him Rs 5 lakh again. If he needs more help, we shall provide that too," he said. (ANI)

