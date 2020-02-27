Delhi Waqf Board to set up relief camps, distribute ration kit in violence-hit areas

The Delhi Waqf Board will set up relief camps in violence-hit areas of the city and distribute ration kits in the affected areas, a member of the Board Himal Akhtar said As directed by Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan, the relief camps will be set up in northeast Delhi areas that were affected by the riots. Distribution of milk and biscuits for children and ration kits have also started, Akhtar said.

"Many people have lost their houses and are left to fend for themselves as their work has also been affected. We have set up teams to provide ration kits and other items like milk to the riot-affected people," he said Akhtar said medicines will also be distributed along with items of daily use. The Board will also provide treatment to the injured, if needed, he added.

Thirty-four people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi four days ago after violence between anti- and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at local residents and police personnel. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar were among the areas worst-hit by the violence..

