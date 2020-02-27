Over 34,000 social security pension applications pending in Himachal

The Himachal government has approved over 1.54 lakh applications for pension under various social security schemes, while over 34,000 applications are pending with it, Social Security and Empowerment minister Rajiv Saizal told the state assembly on Thursday Saizal gave the information to the House in a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Sukh Ram.

Responding to the MLA from Paonta Sahib, the minister said, "A total of 34,425 applications for pensions under various social security schemes are pending for approval." He added that over 1.54 lakh pension applications had been approved in two years till January 31. The applications were filed under pensions schemes like Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension, Old Age Pension and Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension They also pertain to schemes for widow, deserted or single woman pensions, Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension, Disability Relief Allowance, Leprosy Patients' Rehabilitation Allowance and Transgender Pension..

