Minor girl raped in Andhra Pradesh

  • Machilipatnam
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:44 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:44 IST
A 10-year old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man and dumped in a serious condition in Nuzvid town in Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Thursday The girl was found by a police patrol team in a semi- conscious state near the IIIT campus in Nuzvid early Thursday and shifted to a hospital in Vijayawada after being treated locally, they said.

According to police, the girl was anxiously waiting at a bus stop for her father to return late on Wednesday night when the man offered to take her and look for him He took her to an isolated place, sexually assaulted and later left her near the educational institution campus.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act had been registered and a search was on for the culprit, police added.

