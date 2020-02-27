Return ill-gotten compensation or face action, warns Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday asked those who have illegally received land compensation for a highway project to return the money to the government or face legal action Attending the Nyokum festival of the Nyishi community at Pitapool in Lower Subansiri district, Khandu said corruption in any form will not be tolerated.

"I request those who have received payment for land compensation without having any land to return it before police arrive at their doors. I announce here today that the state government is serious on this point," he said A section of people in Lower Subansiri district, allegedly in connivance with government officials, were paid compensation for giving land to the government for the Trans- Arunachal Highway (TAH) project though they did not have any landed property. At least seven people have been arrested in this connection.

The TAH is an ambitious two-lane highway project covering 1,703 km from Tawang in the north-west to Kanubari in the east. The project, which entails another 848 km as link roads to major towns off the alignment, was conceived in 2008 Khandu regretted that a few government employees misled the people who are actually innocent.

"How could a few employees dare to engage in corrupt practices is beyond my understanding. I reiterate that no one involved in corruption will be spared," he said Referring to the recent Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) fiasco, the chief minister said he was hurt the most.

The APSSB came under fire after purported optical mark recognition (OMR) sheet went viral on social media, soon after the results of the examination for lower divisional clerk, junior secretariat assistant and other posts were published on its website on February 14 Khandu also lauded the Nyishis for preserving their tradition and culture and taking pride in their roots..

