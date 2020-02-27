Left Menu
NITI Aayog, NASSCOM jointly launch AI-based modules for schools

With an imperative to empower the youngest minds of the country with the latest technologies, an AI-based Module was launched for students in Indian schools here on Thursday.

NITI Aayog, NASSCOM jointly launch AI-based modules for schools
With an imperative to empower the youngest minds of the country with the latest technologies, an AI-based Module was launched for students in Indian schools here on Thursday. The module was launched by NITI Aayog, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) in collaboration with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM).

The module contains activities, videos, and experiments that enable students to work through and learn the various concepts of AI. Sharing his thoughts, CEO, NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant said that India can add 1.3% to its GDP on an annual basis through the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"Indians can find solutions to the challenges of a shared connected zero-emission world, improving learning outcomes, diseases like tuberculosis, cancer, etc," he added. The CEO further said, "This is path-breaking, it combines playing and academics and our job is to make things very interesting. We want to make artificial intelligence a great fun so that children can enjoy it, they can evolve and learn and take India forward."

While, NITI Aayog's Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission, R Ramanan believes that AI is going to be an integral part of the new 21st century innovations. "AI is going to be an integral part of the new 21st century innovations and we are proud to introduce the Learn-It-Yourself module in all our 5000 Atal Tinkering Labs with over 2.5 million students having access to it," Ramanan said.

Speaking on the collaboration, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, "AI has become a strategic lever for economic growth across nations and will continue to be one of the most crucial technologies of the future. Given its impact, it is an embracing step taken by NITI Aayog to introduce the resources for students to learn AI. Atal Innovation Mission housed at NITI Aayog is the Government of India's flagship initiative to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. (ANI)

