Forest fire triggers mine blasts along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A forest fire triggered several mine blasts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said The fire broke out in Krishnagati sector and spread to various areas, they said.

As a result, several mines exploded, the officials added The explosions created panic among the residents, they said.

The fire was brought under control by the Army and the forest department personnel within a few hours, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

