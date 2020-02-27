Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Myanmar sign 10 pacts with focus on development of conflict-torn Rakhine state

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 23:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 23:09 IST
India, Myanmar sign 10 pacts with focus on development of conflict-torn Rakhine state
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik

India and Myanmar signed 10 agreements on Thursday with a focus on the socio-economic development of the southeast Asian nation's conflict-torn Rakhine state as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Myanmarese President U Win Myint The two countries also vowed to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation.

The Myanmarese president, who arrived in India on Wednesday, received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He and First Lady Daw Cho Cho were welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi The prime minister and President Myint later held talks at Hyderabad House and 10 agreements were signed between the two countries. The focus of many agreements was on development projects under India's assistance, particularly in the conflict-torn Rakhine state.

The agreements included an MoU on 'Cooperation for Prevention of Trafficking in Persons; Rescue, Recovery, Repatriation and Re-Integration of Victims of Trafficking' An agreement regarding Indian Grant Assistance for Implementation of Quick Impact Projects (QIP) was also signed between the two sides.

Three agreements for development projects in the conflict-torn Rakhine state were also signed during the president's visit. The Rakhine state has witnessed a lot of violence in the past and scores of Rohingyas had fled the state facing persecution A joint statement on the Myanmarese President's visit said India reiterated its commitment to support Myanmar's efforts for promoting peace, stability and the socio-economic development in Rakhine State through the Rakhine State Development Programme.

Myanmar appreciated India's provision of 250 pre-fabricated houses and relief materials for displaced persons in northern Rakhine in 2019 Both sides agreed to expedite the implementation of a set of 12 projects under the second phase of the Rakhine State Development Programme and to further strengthen their development cooperation within the framework of High Impact Community Development Projects and Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation mechanism. India also expressed its support for the bilateral agreements signed between Myanmar and Bangladesh for the repatriation of the displaced persons from Rakhine State and hoped that Myanmar and Bangladesh would continue to work together for voluntary, sustainable and speedy repatriation of displaced people currently in the Cox's Bazar area of Bangladesh to Myanmar in accordance with their bilateral agreements, the statement said.

Recognizing the threat posed by terrorism, the both sides agreed to cooperate in countering terrorist groups and their actions They condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasised on the need for stronger international partnership in countering terrorism and violent extremism, including through increased sharing of information and intelligence, the statement said.

Both sides reiterated that defence and security cooperation remains one of the key pillars of Myanmar-India bilateral relations, it said During the interactions, the leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest. They welcomed the synergy between Myanmar's independent, active and non-aligned foreign policy and India's 'Act East' and 'Neighbourhood First' policies, and reaffirmed their commitments to further strengthen partnership, explore new avenues of cooperation in order to expand bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

Both sides reiterated their mutual respect for the already-demarcated portion of the boundary between the two countries and affirmed their commitments to settle pending issues through the existing bilateral mechanisms, such as the Joint Boundary Working Group Meeting, the statement said The Myanmarese President and his wife also paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. President Myint and the Myanmarese delegation will also be visiting places of historical and cultural importance, including Bodh Gaya and Agra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic bamboozles despairing Khachanov with drop shots in Dubai

Novak Djokovic used a dizzying array of drop shots to make short work of Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Open on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over the Russian seventh seed. Victory extended the Serbian world n...

Santander Brazil boss Rial given more say with board role

Santander Brazil head Sergio Rial will join Santanders board as a group executive director, the Spanish bank said on Thursday, giving the 59-year-old more influence over its overall strategy. The Brazilian is viewed as one of the leading ca...

Iran coronavirus deaths jump to 26, top officials infected

The coronavirus epidemic in Iran has cost 26 lives, the health ministry announced Thursday, with a vice president becoming the latest top official to be infected as the spread appeared to accelerate Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanp...

Redskins, Rivera willing to gamble at No. 2

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ron Rivera could live up to his Riverboat Ron nickname and emerge as a wildcard in the 2020 NFL Draft, his first with the Washington Redskins. Despite drafting Dwayne Haskins 15th overall in 2019, an overhauled Redskins mana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020