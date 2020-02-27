Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paddy will be procured if token is issued: Baghel

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rpr
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 23:39 IST
Paddy will be procured if token is issued: Baghel

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Thursday that rice will be purchased from farmers who were issued tokens even though the procurement drive ended on February 20 The BJP and other opposition parties had alleged that even after farmers were issued procurement tokens, they could not sell their produce within the stipulated period due to mismanagement at paddy procurement centres.

Replying to the debate on themotionofthankson the Governor's address, Baghel highlighted various schemes of his government. After the discussion, themotionwas passed with a voice vote "The farmers who have been issued tokens, their paddy will be purchased. In every district, secretary-level officers will carry out inspection following which the paddy will be purchased," Baghel assured.

A record 83 Lakh Metric Tons (LMT) of paddy was procured at support price in this Kharif season, the CM said The state government has made repeated requests to the Centre seeking permission to set up units for the production of Bioethanol using surplus paddy, but the permission is being granted only for a year, he claimed.

It will not be profitable for an investor if he invests Rs 1 crore to 1.5 crores for only a year, but if permission was granted for regular production of bioethanol, farmers would fetch a good price for monsoon as well as summer paddy crop, he said His government had adopted a a three-pronged policy of 'trust, development and security' in naxal-affected areas which has yielded better results in winning faith of tribals and common people and naxal incidents have drastically declined in the state, Baghel said.

Schools which were shut for the last 13 years in Naxal-affected areas such as Tadmetla and Jagargunda (in Sukma district) were reopened and 305 children are studying in these schools, the CM said Not a single incident of naxal violence took place during the recently held panchayat elections in Dantewada and Sukma areas, he pointed out.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik accused the Congress government of not fulfilling its poll promise to waive loans of farmers completely After the chief minister's reply, BJP legislators staged a walk out, stating that Baghel did not speak on recent damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm.

PTI TKP KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Vladimir Putin inspects Russia's answer to Disneyland before grand opening

President Vladimir Putin inspected Russias answer to Disneyland on Thursday, the countrys first large-scale indoor theme park which Moscow says will be the biggest of its kind in Europe when it opens on Saturday. The theme park, called Ostr...

Tennis-Djokovic bamboozles despairing Khachanov with drop shots in Dubai

Novak Djokovic used a dizzying array of drop shots to make short work of Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Open on Thursday, reaching the semi-finals with a dominant 6-2 6-2 win over the Russian seventh seed. Victory extended the Serbian world n...

Santander Brazil boss Rial given more say with board role

Santander Brazil head Sergio Rial will join Santanders board as a group executive director, the Spanish bank said on Thursday, giving the 59-year-old more influence over its overall strategy. The Brazilian is viewed as one of the leading ca...

Iran coronavirus deaths jump to 26, top officials infected

The coronavirus epidemic in Iran has cost 26 lives, the health ministry announced Thursday, with a vice president becoming the latest top official to be infected as the spread appeared to accelerate Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020