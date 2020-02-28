Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urgent need to change laws to curb crimes against women: Uddhav Thackeray on 'Disha' like Act for Maharashtra

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh visited Andhra Pradesh recently to get information about the 'Disha' Act, which provides for harsher punishments for crimes against women, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray told the state Assembly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 03:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 03:38 IST
Urgent need to change laws to curb crimes against women: Uddhav Thackeray on 'Disha' like Act for Maharashtra
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray speaking at state Assembly on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh visited Andhra Pradesh recently to get information about the 'Disha' Act, which provides for harsher punishments for crimes against women, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray told the state Assembly. The Thackeray government is mulling bringing a bill in Maharashtra similar to the Andhra Pradesh government's Disha Act.

"State home minister recently visited Andhra Pradesh to know about Disha Act. We have seen Delhi's Nirbhaya case pending since years....we need to change laws urgently," Thackeray said on Thursday in the state Assembly. Earlier, on Wednesday Deshmukh had said that a bill similar to 'Disha Act' will be tabled in the ongoing Budget session of the state Assembly.

The minister said that under the proposed law, the whole trial of rape cases will be completed in 21 days and there would be provision for stricter punishment including the death penalty. Replying to a question raised by Opposition over women's security, Deshmukh had said: "Last week, we visited Andhra Pradesh to study the Disha Act. A committee has been formed to constitute law on the lines of the Disha Act. We are in the process of studying it. The committee will submit a draft. We are trying to form the Act by the end of the session."

"Under this law, the conviction of the rape accused will be faster. If sufficient evidence is available against the accused, then the whole trial of the case will be completed in 21 days. This law will also have stringent punishment like the death penalty to the accused," he said. MP Supriya Sule of the NCP, which is part of the Shiv-Sena led ruling coalition has welcomed the move and said providing security to women is the topmost priority of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

The Disha Act 2019, allows stringent punishment for crimes committed against women and enables death penalty for rape and reduces the judgment period in such cases to 21 working days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. grants sanctions waiver for humanitarian trade to Iran

The United States on Thursday granted a license to allow for certain humanitarian trade transactions with Irans sanctioned central bank, a move it said was in step with the formalization of a Swiss humanitarian trade channel.The newly creat...

Venezuela to let companies raise capital in dollars as Maduro liberalizes economy

Venezuela will allow companies to raise capital in foreign currency, according to a new rule by the countrys securities regulator, as socialist President Nicolas Maduro liberalizes the struggling economy in the face of sanctions. The govern...

Soccer-Inter recover to beat Ludogorets at empty San Siro

Inter Milan came from behind to beat Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad 2-1 to reach the Europa League last 16 at an eerily quiet San Siro on Thursday where spectators were banned because of the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. The sh...

LG Murmu emphasises on making technical education, employment oriented in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday reviewed the functioning of the Technical Education Department and stressed on making technical education and skill development employment-oriented by taking several eff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020