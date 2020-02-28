S N Shrivastava to be next Delhi police commissioner

Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava will be the next Delhi police commissioner, officials said on Friday

Incumbent Amulya Patnaik demits office on Saturday

Shrivastava's name has been finalised for the next Delhi police commissioner, a Union Home Ministry official said, adding that he would take charge from Patnaik. PTI ACBHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

