S N Shrivastava to be next Delhi police commissioner
Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava will be the next Delhi police commissioner, officials said on Friday
Incumbent Amulya Patnaik demits office on Saturday
Shrivastava's name has been finalised for the next Delhi police commissioner, a Union Home Ministry official said, adding that he would take charge from Patnaik. PTI ACBHMB
