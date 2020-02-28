Left Menu
As Akali MLAs gherao FM's house, Punjab Assembly adjourned for brief period

  • Updated: 28-02-2020 11:56 IST
The Punjab Assembly was adjourned for a brief period on Friday after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra informed the House that Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs allegedly gheraoed the residence of Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal During Question Hour, Mohindra said that Badal could not reach in time as his residence had been gheraoed by SAD legislators.

He expressed fear that if this situation continued, the budget could not be presented Mohindra sought to bring a privilege motion against SAD MLAs.

"It is an unconstitutional situation," he said while adding, "It is a budget for Punjab and meant for people of the state." To this, Speaker Rana K P Singh said he will take up the matter with the Union Territory Administrator After the Question Hour, the Speaker adjourned the House for 20 minutes.

The Akalis have been holding a protest outside the residence of Finance Minister Badal over the issue of farmers suicide Badal is scheduled to present the budget for 2020-21 in the Assembly on Friday.

However, after the House was adjourned, Badal reached the assembly After the proceedings of the House resumed, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister moved a privilege motion against SAD legislators.

Mohindra said that Akali MLAs tried to stop Badal from presenting the budget and he could not reach the Assembly at 11 am. Their (Akalis) action led to adjournment of the House, Mohindra said. The motion was unanimously passed by the House and it was sent to the privileges committee. PTI CHS VSD HDA

