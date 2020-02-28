Northeast Delhi mosques appeal for peace

Local mosques in northeast Delhi appealed on Friday for maintaining peace and harmony in the riot-hit area

The mosques appealed to people to be united and not fall prey to rumours, urging people to report about suspicious people to the authorities and cooperate with the police

"In case of any emergency, please call on 112," the announcement said. PTI SLBHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

