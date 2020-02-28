Left Menu
Those responsible for Delhi violence should be dealt with 'iron hand': BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has expressed deep concern over the death of 38 people in the recent incidents of violence in North-East Delhi and demanded that those who are responsible for this should be booked and dealt with an iron hand.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 28-02-2020 12:13 IST
  Created: 28-02-2020 12:13 IST
Sudhindra Bhadoria (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has expressed deep concern over the death of 38 people in the recent incidents of violence in North-East Delhi and demanded that those who are responsible for this should be booked and dealt with an iron hand. "It is very unfortunate that in the national capital 38 people have already been reported dead and there are hundreds of people seriously injured. Property worth hundreds of crores has been burnt and destroyed. I think at this moment, the government needs to act swiftly. All those who are responsible for this violence should be booked and dealt with an iron hand. Peace and normalcy should be maintained at all costs," Bhadoria told ANI.

"I think the time now is to maintain peace, law and order, and everybody should be made equal before the law," Bhadoria added. On the issue of police setting up SIT to investigate the matter, Bhadoria said that police should have acted fast and taken immediate steps when the violence was first reported.

"I think it is too little," he said. At least 38 people were killed while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence-affected North-East areas of Delhi. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, Delhi Police to investigate the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

