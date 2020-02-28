Left Menu
Development News Edition

nCoV: Guj urges Centre to evacuate 340 fishermen stuck in Iran

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 14:43 IST
nCoV: Guj urges Centre to evacuate 340 fishermen stuck in Iran

The Gujarat government has requested the Centre to evacuate 340 Indian fishermen, mostly from the state, who are stranded at a port in Iran after the authorities there have shut the nearby airports and barred people's movement due to the coronavirus scare Gujarat minister Raman Patkar has e-mailed a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, urging him to bring back the fishermen.

Patkar, who represents Umargam seat of Valsad district, said these fishermen are stuck at Bandar-e-Chiru of Hormozgan Province in Iran and could not return to India as Iranian authorities have sealed the airports and not allowing people to go out of the country In the e-mail, Patkar, who is Minister of State for Forest and Tribal Affairs, said he learnt about the ordeal after some fishermen belonging to his constituency called him.

"Due to coronavirus infection scare, around 340 fishermen, mostly from Gujarat, are stuck at Bandar-e-Chiru of Iran as they are not allowed to go out of the country. They have made a request for necessary arrangements for their return. My humble request to do needful for the same," his letter reads Talking to PTI, Patkar said that many of the stranded fishermen are from Umargam and other surrounding villages of Valsad.

"While most of these 340 men are from Gujarat, some of them are from other states, like Tamil Nadu. After getting a call from a stranded fisherman, I have written to S Jaishankar to make necessary arrangements to bring them back, as these fishermen are not allowed to go out of the country and airports are also sealed off," the BJP leader said Ganesh Tandel, one of the stranded fishermen, said that he and his colleagues worked in Iran on contract and reached that country via Dubai.

"We first reached Dubai on a flight from Mumbai and then Iranian authorities arranged our visa from Dubai to Bandar-e-Chiru, where we are supposed to do fishing for the Iranian contractors," Tandel told PTI over phone "But due to the coronavirus scare, Iranian authorities are not letting us go and they have shut the airports. All the flights from Iran are cancelled. We are struck here and need help," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US-based DataCore to launch its 2nd largest global R&D centre

US-based software-defined storage company DataCore on Friday announced it will be setting up its second largest global RD centre in Bengaluru DataCore plans to drive major global RD efforts out of the Bangaluru centre which will cater to cl...

Maha: Over 2 lakh babies born with low birth weight in 2018-19

Over two lakh infants were born with low birth weight in Maharashtra, of which 22,179 were born in Mumbai, the government informed the legislative Assembly on Friday According to the World Health Organization, babies that weigh less than 2....

Second groovy song video form 'Angrezi Medium' out now

After winning hearts with comedy-drama Hindi Medium, producers of the franchise, dropped the second music video of its next instalment Angrezi Medium on Thursday. Titled Nachan Nu Jee Karda, the catchy track was released on the T-Series You...

WRAPUP 6-Turkey opens frontier for Syrian refugees to enter Europe after strike kills troops

Turkey will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe, a senior Turkish official said, as Ankara responded on Friday to the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in a strike by Syrian government forces in Syrias northwestern Idlib region...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020