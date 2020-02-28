Left Menu
'Ghaziabad cops got 300 distress calls from people living along North East Delhi border'

  • Ghaziabad
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 15:23 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 15:23 IST
Panic due to violence in North East Delhi spilled across its border to Uttar Pradesh with the Ghaziabad Police receiving around 300 distress calls since Monday from people living close to the national capital, officials said on Friday.  The district police also took at least 50 violence-affected people from border areas to various hospitals for treatment, the officials said The police and administration in Ghaziabad, which shares a border with North East Delhi, have been on alert since communal clashes broke out in the region earlier this week, claiming at least 39 lives so far besides leaving over 200 injured.

"There have been over 300 calls to PCR (police control room) in Ghaziabad related to the violence in North East Delhi. People from border areas reported fear and panic, seeking police help due to the situation in Delhi," Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI In view of the situation, the Ghaziabad police also got ambulances and expert medical help stationed for first aid at borders, like Loni.

Around 50 people injured in the violence have been treated in Ghaziabad and several of them taken to hospitals by the local police, official sources said Areas like Gokalpuri, Maujpur, Babarpur, Bhajanpura, Jafrabad, Yamuna Vihar in North East Delhi neighbouring Ghaziabad have been worst affected in the riots..

