WB Guv condemns violence in Delhi

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condemned the recents incidents of violence in the national capital which has claimed 39 lives so far and criticised the role of those who see prospects of growth in it Describing hatred as another form of violence, Dhankhar said observing silence on it is also a "crime against humanity".

"Those who see in violence prospects of growth or opportunity are just not civil. Violence in thought/action calls for unqualified condemnation," Dhankhar tweeted on Friday "To hate (is) one form of violence and to ignore or observe silence on the other is a crime against humanity. Such selective approach (is) inhuman," the governor added.

Thirtynine people have been killed and more than 250 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi in areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura Nearly 7,000 paramilitary forces have been deployed in the affected areas since Monday. Hundreds of Delhi Police personnel are also on the ground to maintain peace..

