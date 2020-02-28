HIGHLIGHTS SOUTH - 5 pm

Highlights from the southern region at 5 pm MDS6 DEF-TN-LD VESSEL Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel "Varad" commissioned Chennai: Indian Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel 'Varad' was commissioned by Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here on Friday. The ship was built by Larsen and Toubro Ltd MES2 TN-DMK MLA Another DMK MLA dead Chennai: DMK MLA S Kathavarayan died here on Friday, the second party legislator to pass away in the last two days.

The 58-year-old MLA represented Gudiyatham Assembly constituency in Vellore district MES6 TN-FISHERMEN-PALANISWAMI TN CM seeks Centre's help to evacuate fishermen stranded in Iran Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday told the Centre that around 450 Indian fishermen were stranded in Iran following the outbreak of coronavirus and urged the latter to take steps for their immediate evacuation.

MES8 KA-WALL COLLAPSE Migrant labourer from West Bengal among 2 killed in wall collapse in Karnataka Mangaluru: At least two labourers, including a 20-year-old man from West Bengal, were killed and another was seriously injured when a compound wall collapsed on them in the city on Friday, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.