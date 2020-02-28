Left Menu
Development News Edition

4G tablet row: Guj govt slams Cong for misleading claims

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:52 IST
4G tablet row: Guj govt slams Cong for misleading claims

A day after the Congress accused it of buying 4G tablets at an inflated price, the Gujarat government on Friday claimed that the opposition was citing the price of touchscreens and not tablets available on e-commerce portals Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani on Thursday had claimed that the same tablet, with 4G calling facility and seven inch screen, was available for Rs 1,400 apiece on an e- commerce portal.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Friday showed two screenshots of the website and informed the House that Dhanani mistook the advertisement for a 7-inch touchscreen as that for an entire tablet "As you can see, Rs 1,400 is for the replacement touchscreen of that 7-inch tablet. The price for the whole tablet is mentioned as USD 99, that comes to around Rs 7,000.

Dhanani must take back his allegations or tender an apology here," Chudasama said The government had told the Assembly that it was purchasing 4G calling tablets at Rs 6,667 a piece for around three lakh first-year college students under a state government scheme launched three years ago.

Each beneficiary student is required to pay a token sum of Rs 1,000 for a tablet Responding to Chudasama, Dhanani said he will make a statement only after going through the evidence shared by the treasury benches.

"I don't have a problem apologising. But, I will still stick to my version and get back to you only after going through the technical details," the Congress leader said in the Assembly Unhappy with Dhanani's reply, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani insisted that he give a clarification before the media.

"All newspapers today carried stories saying the government had done irregularity of over Rs 150 crore, which is wrong. Forget Rs 1,400, I challenge you to buy the same tablet for Rs 2,000. We had made the purchase only after a tendering process," he said "I expect Pareshbhai to show some honesty and clarify before the media," Rupani added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria ready to send 1,000 troops to prevent migrant inflow

Bulgaria is ready to deploy up to 1,000 troops and military equipment to the border with neighbouring Turkey to prevent illegal migrant inflows, its defence minister said on Friday. Krasimir Karakachanov said border police had prevented two...

Oakridger Rishi Verma's start-up initiative "Swayamkrushi" empowers rural Indian women

Hyderabad Telangana India, Feb 28 ANINewsVoir Rishi Verma, a grade 10 student from Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, started an initiative called Swayamkrushi with an aim to create a secondary source of income for farmer families, ...

Geneva auto show canceled as Switzerland bans large events

Geneva, Feb 28 AP The Geneva auto show is being canceled after the Swiss government announced an immediate ban Friday on all public and private events in the country involving more than 1,000 people as a measure to halt the spread of the ne...

Pakistani banks may lose business, pay more global transactions, if terror not combated: Moody's

Credit rating agency Moodys has warned Pakistani banks that they may lose international business and pay more for global transactions if the government does not implement the FATF action plan on anti-money laundering and counter terror fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020