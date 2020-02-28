Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP oppn seeks passage of assembly resolution for caste-based census

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:26 IST
UP oppn seeks passage of assembly resolution for caste-based census

The Uttar Pradesh opposition parties on Friday rooted in the state assembly for passing a resolution for a caste-based census in 2021 on the lines of one passed by the Bihar legislature The BSP, Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders raised the demand for passing a resolution to this effect during the Zero Hour of the House, arguing that a caste-based census would lead to better implementation of various developmental schemes.

Ram Govind Chaudhary (Samajwadi Party) raised the demand for the caste-based census arguing that backward lasses people were being denied their rights for which it was required that the forms that need to be filled for the census should carry a proper column for people's caste BSP's Lalji Verma and Aradhana Misra of the Congress too raised similar demand.

With the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna expressing the government's inability in this regard, pointed out that it was not a state issue At this, Chaudhary cited the cases when similar moves had been made by the state assembly in the past during Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav-led SP governments.

Chaudhary recalled when the Backward Caste Commission was constituted , the then prime Minister had made a promise in this regard and asked what the problem was in doing so He also made a mention of the Bihar Assembly passing a similar resolution in this regard.

When Speaker Hridya Narain Dikshit refused to allow them to speak, the SP members staged a walkout raising anti-government slogans Bihar Assembly has already passed a resolution for the same..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak will be a challenge if issues do not get resolved in three weeks: Sitharaman.

Coronavirus outbreak will be a challenge if issues do not get resolved in three weeks Sitharaman....

Mumbai: Two of ''bol bachchan'' gang held in Malad

Two people who allegedly duped senior citizens by posing as policemen or well-wishers were arrested on Thursday in the metropolis, an official said Vijay Kumar Jaiswal and Ganesh Dattu Londhe are part of the infamous bol bachchan fast talke...

Coronavirus fears lead Holy Land Catholic churches to give communion by hand only

Roman Catholic authorities in Jerusalem have instructed their priests to give communion by hand only, rather than placing the wafers on worshippers tongues, and to empty holy water fonts - as precautions against the spread of the coronaviru...

Kenya Airways gets Sh5 billion loan for restructuring process

Kenya Airways has received Sh5 billion from the national government that would be used for the restructuring process, according to a news report by CapitalFM.Kenya Airways Chairman Michael Joseph confirmed in a letter that Sh5 billion has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020