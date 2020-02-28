Left Menu
Markets shut, vehicles off roads in Itanagar bandh

  • Itanagar
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:32 IST
Markets shut, vehicles off roads in Itanagar bandh

The dawn-to-dusk shutdown called by the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) passed off peacefully on Friday amid tight security, police said The shutdown was total as all business establishments, markets, banks and educational institutions remained closed, while attendance in government office was thin.

Private vehicles were off roads but a few state transport buses were seen plying with escorts A few vehicles were, however, damaged by the protesters, said Kamdam Sikhom, the sub-divisional police officer of Itanagar.

The ANYA gave the shutdown call, demanding scrapping of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board, withdrawal of the government e-marketplace procurement system, early resolution of the boundary dispute with Assam and immediate construction of the Trans-Arunachal Highway, among others The bandh was largely peaceful as no untoward incidents were reported from any part of the state capital, Sikhom said, adding that the protesters were cooperative with the police and magistrates on duty.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in the entire state capital, which was divided into four zones, said JK Lego, superintendent of police (capital) The state government had declared the shutdown "illegal".

ANYA general secretary Bengia Tada said that the shutdown was not to harass the public but for the interest of the people of the state "We have put forward a series of genuine grievances but none has been taken up seriously. This left us with no choice but to go ahead with the shutdown," Tada said.

Home Minister Bamang Felix had said that the ANYA had declined his invitation for a meeting Felix at a press conference on Monday said the state government has already met many of their demands..

