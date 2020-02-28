R'than farmers begin indefinite sit-in, seek revision of land acquisition compensation

Thousands of farmers began an indefinite dharna in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Friday to press their demand for revision of compensation against land acquired for two highway projects Bharat Bhoomi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti president Ramesh Dalal, who is leading the protest, claimed that nearly 3,000 farmers in the state have been affected by the land acquisition.

"We are demanding revision of compensation awarded against land acquisition for two highway projects," he said, adding that nearly 10,000 farmers are participating in the sit-in at Bhagora in Jalore He alleged that there were several irregularities in the process of determining compensation for farmers and demanded action against guilty officers.

Dalal said he has held talks over the issue with a district administration official "We have given the officers an ultimatum and told them that the talks will be held at the dharna site only. Senior officials should come here and put forth the government's side. Our demands are clear and we want the government to fulfil them," he said.

He added that the future course of action will be decided on Saturday if there is no positive response from the government Of the two proposed highways, one will pass from Rajasthan's Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer and Jalore districts, whereas the other will pass from Dausa, Alwar and nearby areas..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.