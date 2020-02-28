Normal service resumes on Blue line, says DMRC
Normal services have resumed on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) after services were affected briefly on Friday evening.
The service on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line was hit on Friday after a passenger jumped onto the track at the Mandi House station.
"Delay in services between Mandi House and Dwarka Sector 21 due to a passenger on track at Mandi House," DMRC had said in a tweet. (ANI)
