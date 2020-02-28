JK: BDC chairperson among 6 panchayat members join BJP

A block development council (BDC) chairperson and five panchs on Friday joined the BJP here

These included BDC Nagsani chairperson (Kishtwar) Mohd Ashraf, naib sarpanch Aizaz Ahmad, and panchs Abdul Wahid, Sazzad Hussain Lone, Rakesh Kumar and Taj Mohammad

State BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul, while welcoming them, said the connect of the of party has grown with the people who are concerned about development. It is because of the deliverance of development and good governance model by the BJP that people are joining it, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.