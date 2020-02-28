Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Class 8 girl missing since Monday reunites with family

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 21:36 IST
Delhi violence: Class 8 girl missing since Monday reunites with family

A 13-year-old girl, who had gone missing after school on Monday amid violence in northeast Delhi, was reunited with her parents on Friday, police officials said The girl, a Class 8 student, had gone to take an examination at her school in the Khajuri Khas area, some 4.5 km from her residence in Sonia Vihar, on Monday.

Her father, who deals in readymade garments, had told PTI that he was supposed to pick her up at 5.20 pm but failed as he got caught in the riots that ensued in the area "The girl was found today. She is safe and is being produced in a magistrate's court for her statement," a police official privy to the probe told PTI.

The girl had gone to her friend's house in Bhajanpura along with her friend's elder brother as the situation had started worsening in the area "She panicked and could not recall the last few digits of my phone number. The elder brother of a friend of her's who had come on a motorcycle suggested she went with them to their home," the girl's father told PTI.

"While the police had launched a search after our request, the friend's family today reached the police station to inform about her as the situation improved in the area after four days of violence," he said He said the girl was at home but was not speaking nor taking any food.

“She appears to have been shaken by the situation. But we are happy that she is back, her mother is relieved," he said A police officer said the matter was dealt as top priority amid violence in northeast Delhi.

"Police teams were deployed and raids were carried out as search was launched immediately on February 24 considering the sensitive nature of the incident. A couple of suspects were also rounded up for questioning and eventually the girl returned home," the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Three-day meet of RSS' highest decision-making body from March 15

A three day annual meet of the RSS highest decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha ABPS, will be held here from March 15-17. ABPS meets once a year in different cities in the country, as per an official release.The meet will ...

Only 15pc R&D workforce are women: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rued the lesser number of women in the area of science and technology and said they comprise only 15 per cent of the workforce in research and development He also launched three new initiatives for gender...

FCC adopts rules to auction spectrum, provide $9.7B in satellite incentive payments

The Federal Communications Commission FCC voted 3-2 on Friday to adopt rules to auction a key band spectrum for wireless use that includes up to 9.7 billion in potential incentive payments to satellite companies.The C-band is a block of spe...

22-year-old man tries to commit suicide at Mandi House metro station

A 22-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Mandi House metro station on Friday evening, delaying services on the rapid transit system, police saidAround 6 pm Friday, Jeevtesh Paul jumped in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020