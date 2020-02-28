IRCTC's Golden Chariot luxury train to hit tracks again on March 22

Having already carved a niche for itself in luxury train tourism, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) on Friday added another luxury train Golden Chariot to its fleet. The Golden Chariot is again going to hit the tracks in a new look and feel on an exciting week-long itinerary.

"Owned by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the Golden Chariot train, which commenced in 2008 was taken over by IRCTC for operation, management and marketing through a recently executed agreement between the two corporations," read an official statement of IRCTC. IRCTC has planned three trips of the chariot on Pride of Karnataka itinerary March 22, March 29 and April 12 April 2020.

"To add to the guests' comforts, the train now boasts of several new features including newly upholstered furniture, elegant drapery, renovated rooms and bathrooms, crockery and cutlery of reputed international brands and fresh linen," it added. The statement also said that the guests can continue to enjoy relaxing spa therapies at the onboard spa which has also been provided with modern workout machines for the fitness enthusiasts.

The luxury train tour package cost is inclusive of all onboard meals and homemade beverages, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fees and meals at outside venues as per the itinerary. (ANI)

