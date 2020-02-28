CRPF jawan commits suicide at Amethi group centre

A 33-year-old CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with an AK 47 rifle at his group centre here on Friday, police said

The jawan was posted at CRPF group centre in Trishundi under Pipapur police station, they said

Station House Officer Ravindra Singh said the jawan has been identified as Hiranya Das, a resident of Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

