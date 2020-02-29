UP: Man thrashed by lover's family, in serious condition

A youth was beaten up by his lover's family for being in a relationship with her and later shifted to hospital in serious condition in Shahpur area here, police said A case was registered against the woman's father and brother for attacking the youth in this connection on Friday, according to SHO Dharmendra Singh.

According to the complaint lodged with the police by the victim's mother, it is alleged that the woman's father Saleem, her brother Yakoob and two others beat up her son who was found sitting with the woman The two families live in the same neighbourhood, the SHO said.

The youth and his lover belong to different communities and the girl's family apparently opposed their relationship, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

