Snow-clearing operation underway on Manali-Leh road

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) oN Saturday started a snow-clearing operation on the Manali-Leh road in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. The organisation is using JCB to clear the chest-deep snow deposited on the road. The BRO team has so far cleared 46-kilometer stretch of the road.

Another BRO team has been deployed to carry out the snow clearing operation on 27 kilometres stretch of Rohtang Pass. As the snow is cleared, tourists will be able to visit Lahaul district. People residing in Lahaul and Spiti will also be able to come to Kullu. (ANI)

