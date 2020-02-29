Situation in Delhi far from normal, environment of fear prevailing: Congress

The situation is far from normal and an environment of fear is still prevailing in Delhi, the Congress party said on Saturday, after 42 people people died in the worst communal riots in the city in over three decades

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma also claimed that a "one-sided" investigation is taking place into the riots. "We have no expectations from Centre or Delhi CM but we have hopes from the courts," he told reporters.

