Deharadun gets its 10th Plastic Bank

As part of its efforts to curb single-use plastic and recycle it, another Plastic Bank on Saturday set up at Mount Fort Academy in Vasant Vihar area in Dehradun. It is the 10th Plastic Bank in Dehradun.

The bank was established by the Social Development for Community (SDC) Foundation in association with CSCR-IIP (Indian Institute of Petroleum). Foundation's community outreach associate Rishabh Trivastava appealed to the students of the academy to collect single-use plastic.

"Plastic waste has become a threat to not only to earth but also to humans. Therefore, to gradually stop the use of single-use plastic and promote its recycling, CSCR-IIP and SDC Foundation, a few months ago set up Plastic Bank in the city. Through this bank, segregation of plastic waste, collection and recycling of the single-use plastic waste in homes and local communities is facilitated," he said. (ANI)

