Barmer custodial death: Dalit victim's family continue protest, autopsy not yet done

  • Barmer
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 15:00 IST
  • Created: 29-02-2020 14:40 IST
The post mortem of a 25-year-old Dalit man, who had died in police custody here on Thursday, has not been conducted so far as the victim's family are adamant with their set of demands of a compensation of Rs 1 crore, strict action against the accused policemen and a government job to one family member Senior district administration and police officials have held negotiations with the family members but the impasse is continuing on Saturday.

The family members along with relatives and locals are staging a dharna outside the mortuary of the district hospital since Thursday "We have assured them that the compensation under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be given to them but they are adamant for extra compensation," District Collector Ansh Deep said.

Deep said the district police have also offered to give their one-day salary to the victim's family. "The negotiations with the family members are going on," he added Jeetu Khateek (25) was picked up by Barmer Sadar police on Wednesday and he died in custody on Thursday.

The police had detained him on the basis of suspicion that he was involved in a theft case but no case was lodged against him Khateek's family has alleged that he was beaten to death by policemen in the police station and his brother has lodged a case of murder against the SHO and other policemen.

Sadar SHO Deep Singh has been suspended and remaining staff of the police station have been shunted to Police Lines for the custodial death while Barmer SP Sharad Chowdhary and Circle Officer Vijay Singh were put under awaiting posting orders after it became clear that there was no case against Khateek, who was kept under illegal detention The body is still at the mortuary of the district hospital and an autopsy has not been done.

"Efforts are on to pacify the family members," a police official said Police said the family's demands were for compensation of Rs 1 crore, the arrest of the accused policemen and a government job for one family member.

Apart from a judicial inquiry, the matter is also being probed by Additional SP, CID-CB, Jodhpur.

