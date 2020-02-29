Four arrested for beating minor girl on suspicion of befriending a boy

Four people were arrested on Saturday for beating a minor girl and chopping off her braid on suspicion of speaking to a boy over the phone in Sondwa area of Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur.

Police said a case was immediately registered after the incident was reported to them.

"A minor girl had reported to us that a few of her family members beat her with sticks and later chopped off her braid. Immediately, an FIR was registered. In the investigation, we have arrested three accused in the case," Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDoP) Dheeraj Babbar told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

