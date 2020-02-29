North India to receive thunderstorm, rain: IMD
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the recent satellite and Delhi, Patiala, and Jaipur radars have shown convective clouds in north India resulting in thunderstorm and rain. "These convective clouds are over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and NCR and adjoining areas," the IMD tweeted.
"These areas likely to get thunderstorm and precipitation as per forecast," the IMD said. Meanwhile, Narkanda town in Shimla district received snowfall today. (ANI)
