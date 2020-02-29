All 112 evacuated from Wuhan tests negative for coronavirus

All 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals who were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan earlier this week, have been tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said on Saturday. Immediately upon their arrival in New Delhi, the evacuees had been sent to quarantine facilities managed by the ITBP in Chhawla. The first samples collected from the evacuees were sent to AIIMS for testing, were found to be negative.

The second sampling will be done on the 14th day of the Quarantine period and if the results are negative, then all 112 persons will be released from the Centre. Daily monitoring and checkups are being undertaken by the ITBP medicos, while Emergency arrangements have also been catered at the Centre, including isolation beds and Ambulances.

The 112 evacuees -- including 23 nationals from Bangladesh, 6 from China, 2 each from Myanmar and Maldives and one each from South Africa, USA and Madagascar -- were airlifted to Delhi on Thursday from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, by C-17 Globemaster aircraft of Indian Air Force. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.