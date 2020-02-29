Left Menu
Electricity cables will be restored in violence-hit Shiv Vihar in 15 days: BSES

A BSES official on Saturday said that it will take at least 15 days to restore the electricity lines of Shiv Vihar area, which were damaged following the incidents of violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on February 23.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 18:37 IST
  • Created: 29-02-2020 18:37 IST
BSES official Prashant Goswami talking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A BSES official on Saturday said that it will take at least 15 days to restore the electricity lines of Shiv Vihar area, which were damaged following the incidents of violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on February 23. "This whole area is damaged. It will take 15 days for a team of around 100 people to swiftly replace the electricity lines," BSES official Prashant Goswami told ANI.

"We are working hard to restore the electricity lines and provide the supply to all households in the area. All the burnt cables need to be replaced," he added. At least 42 people died and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that continued for four days in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

