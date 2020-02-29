Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC forms fact-finding team to probe violence in northeast Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 19:09 IST
NHRC forms fact-finding team to probe violence in northeast Delhi
"The NHRC has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the recent cases of violence northeast Delhi," according to an official.  Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the cases of communal violence in northeast Delhi, an official said on Saturday

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump, and pelted stones at locals and police personnel earlier this week, the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades

"The NHRC has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the recent cases of violence northeast Delhi," according to an official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Searches unravel hidden cloud servers, encrypted data; Rs 400

Searches in the premises of a prominent Chennai based business group has unraveled the presence of hidden cloud servers and unaccounted income exceeding Rs 400 crore, the Income Tax department said here on Saturday The diversified group, sa...

Iran calls on people to stay at home as death toll rises to 43

Deaths in Iran from coronavirus have hit 43, the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people has risen to 593, an Iranian health official said on Saturday. The country is at the epicentre of the outbreak in the reg...

Announcement of joint declaration will open way for lasting peace in Afghanistan, says President Ashraf Ghani

President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday said that the announcement of the joint declaration between the US and Afghanistan will open the way for lasting peace in the country. The Afghanistan President, according to Tolonews, said he appreciates ...

Pompeo urges Taliban to 'cut ties with Al-Qaeda'

Doha, Feb 29 AFP US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Taliban Saturday to honour its commitments to sever ties with jihadist groups as Washington signed a landmark deal with the Afghan insurgentsHe called on the Taliban to keep y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020