President prays for nation s happiness and prosperity at

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday offered puja at the Baidyanath temple in Deoghar and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the nation, an official release said here He was accompanied by Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu inside the sanctum sanctorum, it said.

Temple priests performed shodsopachar, a puja ritual, to the Jyotirling in the world-famous temple, the release said adding Kovind is the third president to visit the temple town Former presidents Rajendra Prasad and Pranab Mukherjee had offered puja at the temple.

The president ended a two-day visit to Jharkhand during which he attended the first convocation of the Central University of Jharkhand in Ranchi and participated in a function at Gumlas Bishunpur on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.