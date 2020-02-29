Odisha approves 3 investment proposals worth Rs 6,923.26 cr

Odisha government on Saturday approved three investment proposals worth Rs 6,923.26 crore, which will create 4,638 new jobs. The decisions were taken at the 22nd High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

According to an official statement, the HLCA approved the proposal of Thriveni Earthmovers Private Ltd for setting up 30 MTPA beneficiation plant in two phases at Deojhar, in Kenonjar district with a total investment of Rs 1426.75 crore providing employment to about 884 people. "The proposal of Orissa Metaliks Private Limited for setting up of a 1.2 MTPA integrated steel plant along with 225MW CPP at Nayagarh in Keonjhar district with a total investment of Rs 2,100 crore providing employment of 2,800 people was also approved by the HLCA," added the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.