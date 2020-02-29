We will follow HC directive on drinking water units: Minister
Coimbatore, Feb 29 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velymani on Saturday said the state government would follow the Madras High Court order with regard to the indefinite strike by packaged and can drinking water units Speaking to reporters here, Velumani said the court had directed the government to take action against illegal units and also those drawing water illegally.
He said the government would follow the court directive, which sparked off the indefinite strike Earlier, the Minister distributed various devices and welfare measures worth Rs 1.08 crore to 947 differently abled people at a function organised by Indian Oil Corporation and Artificial Limb Manufacturing Association..
