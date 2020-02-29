Left Menu
Passengers indulging in sloganeering liable to be removed from metro premises, says DMRC

After a video of sloganeering by some people at Rajiv Chowk Metro station went viral on social media, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said that any passenger indulging in such act is liable to be removed from the metro premises.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After a video of sloganeering by some people at Rajiv Chowk Metro station went viral on social media, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said that any passenger indulging in such act is liable to be removed from the metro premises. "In reference to a video clip going viral on social media, showing sloganeering by some passengers at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, it is to state that this incident happened today around 10:52 am at the station and DMRC/CISF staff immediately handed them over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police for further necessary action," DMRC said in a statement.

"Under Delhi Metro O&M Act 2002, any kind of demonstration or nuisance is prohibited in Delhi metro premises. Any passenger indulging in such act is liable to be removed from the Metro premises," it added. On Saturday, six boys were detained for shouting controversial slogans at Rajiv Chowk metro rail station here.

"Today around 1230 pm, six boys were found shouting slogans 'Desh ke ghaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko' at Rajiv Chowk Metro station. We have detained them at Rajiv Chowk Metro Police Station and interrogation is being carried out," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Metro had said. This comes in the backdrop of violence that erupted in parts of north-east Delhi on Sunday. At least 42 people have died and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that continued for four days.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

