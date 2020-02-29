Mukesh Ambani meets Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Reliance Industries CEO Mukesh Ambani on Saturday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at latter's residence in Tadepalli, Amaravati.
According to sources, Ambani and CM reportedly discussed the establishment of industries in the state.
Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani and Anant Ambani also participated in the meeting. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
