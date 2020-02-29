Terrorist activities down in J&K but drug abuse rising: DGP

Terrorist activities have come down in Jammu and Kashmir but there is an alarming increase in drug abuse here, J&K police chief Dilbag Singh said on Saturday, attributing the trend to Pakistan's design to replicate here what it had done in Punjab after militancy was wiped out from there. "...When militancy was about to fail and die down in Punjab, Pakistan started sending drugs in a big way. What happened there is being repeated in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan is trying the same tactics (to ruin the lives of our youth)," Singh said. Addressing a workshop titled “Investigation of NDPS and Rape/POCSO case and CCTNS”, organized by Crime Branch here, the J&K director general of police said the Union Territory has seen a sharp increase in drug abuse "With the coordinated efforts of police and other security forces, the terrorism has come down but emerging trend of drug abuse is a serious concern for all of us," he said, adding the drug users are increasing with every passing day.

"We have to block supply chain to check this activity," he added. He said the successful investigation and prosecution of these cases would help in achieving the desired results The DGP also asked police officials to investigate even the minor and smallest details of rape, POCSO and NDPS cases to ensure fair trial and conviction of accused.

He also directed officials to make utmost use of this workshop and see where "we lack and identify the inadequacies and plug the loopholes." "These cases are to be dealt very carefully as they directly affect the health of our society. If these cases are not handled properly today, the results are going to be disastrous tomorrow," he warned. Inspector General of Police, Crime, M K Sinha said the workshop was to scrutinise the reasons of lower conviction rates in crimes like drug abuse and serious crime against women and children. "It is the first of its kind workshop in Jammu and Kashmir and the idea is to sensitize the station house officers and investigation officers regarding the best practices for investigating rape, POCSO and NDPS cases," he said. Sinha also stressed for making optimum use of CCTNS services saying it is being monitored and reviewed at national level.

