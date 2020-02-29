JK Lt Guv conducts extensive tour of Kathua, stresses on devp of border areas

]Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu conducted an extensive tour of Kathua district on Saturday and directed all officers of executing agencies to expedite the pace of projects in border areas He also chaired a meeting to review the development scenario in the district, an official spokesperson said.

Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Kathua O P Bhagat, Director General of Social Welfare Department Rehana Batul, Managing Director of SIDCO Ravinder Kumar and SSP Kathua Shailendra Mishra were among those who attended the meeting, he said The spokesperson said that Bhagat gave a detailed profile of Kathua district and the progress made so far under various centrally sponsored schemes during the meeting.

Murmu passed several directions for ensuring timely completion of all the ongoing developmental projects to avoid any inconvenience to the general public. For border areas of Kathua district, the L-G directed all officers of executing agencies to expedite the pace of border area projects especially in power, public health engineering, and public works department sectors, besides construction of individual and community bunkers He also directed the officers concerned to pace up the augmentation projects in education, health, and sports sector so that the desired facilities could be delivered to the border dwellers, the spokesperson said. Earlier, the L-G reviewed the development plan of the SIDCO Industrial Complex at Ghatti in Kathua and inquired about the facilities being provided to the entrepreneurs.

He directed the officers to identify land in Kathua to establish a solid waste management plant which would be utilized by the industries as well as local bodies Murmu also took stock of the progress of Industrial BioTech Park at Ghatti and Highway Village on NH 44 near Logate Morh in Kathua. During the tour, the Lt Governor also visited the Associated Hospital Kathua and inaugurated Emergency OT and Intensive Care Unit at the facility.

He directed the health functionaries to ensure round the clock medicare facilities with upgraded health infrastructure to provide relief to the patients. Later, the Lt Governor also interacted with various delegations including Block Development Council Chairpersons, members of Urban Local Bodies and PRIs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.