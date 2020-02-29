Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK Lt Guv conducts extensive tour of Kathua, stresses on devp of border areas

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 20:58 IST
JK Lt Guv conducts extensive tour of Kathua, stresses on devp of border areas
Murmu passed several directions for ensuring timely completion of all the ongoing developmental projects to avoid any inconvenience to the general public. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

]Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu conducted an extensive tour of Kathua district on Saturday and directed all officers of executing agencies to expedite the pace of projects in border areas He also chaired a meeting to review the development scenario in the district, an official spokesperson said.

Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Kathua O P Bhagat, Director General of Social Welfare Department Rehana Batul, Managing Director of SIDCO Ravinder Kumar and SSP Kathua Shailendra Mishra were among those who attended the meeting, he said The spokesperson said that Bhagat gave a detailed profile of Kathua district and the progress made so far under various centrally sponsored schemes during the meeting.

Murmu passed several directions for ensuring timely completion of all the ongoing developmental projects to avoid any inconvenience to the general public. For border areas of Kathua district, the L-G directed all officers of executing agencies to expedite the pace of border area projects especially in power, public health engineering, and public works department sectors, besides construction of individual and community bunkers He also directed the officers concerned to pace up the augmentation projects in education, health, and sports sector so that the desired facilities could be delivered to the border dwellers, the spokesperson said. Earlier, the L-G reviewed the development plan of the SIDCO Industrial Complex at Ghatti in Kathua and inquired about the facilities being provided to the entrepreneurs.

He directed the officers to identify land in Kathua to establish a solid waste management plant which would be utilized by the industries as well as local bodies Murmu also took stock of the progress of Industrial BioTech Park at Ghatti and Highway Village on NH 44 near Logate Morh in Kathua. During the tour, the Lt Governor also visited the Associated Hospital Kathua and inaugurated Emergency OT and Intensive Care Unit at the facility.

He directed the health functionaries to ensure round the clock medicare facilities with upgraded health infrastructure to provide relief to the patients. Later, the Lt Governor also interacted with various delegations including Block Development Council Chairpersons, members of Urban Local Bodies and PRIs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia 'disappointed' with US mediation on Nile dam

Ethiopia on Saturday expressed disappointment with the latest push by the United States to resolve a long-running dispute over a massive dam on the Nile River, suggesting a deal could still be far off The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, se...

Paris half-marathon cancelled over coronavirus fears

The Paris half-marathon, which was scheduled for Sunday with 44,000 registered runners, has been canceled over fears of coronavirus, officials said SaturdayThe announcement came after the French government ordered the cancellation of gather...

France to push through pension reform by decree, without vote

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the government would push its contested pension reform through parliament by decree, avoiding the need for a vote after the opposition filed more than 40,000 amendments to the draft law.The reform...

Rioters attacked from all sides: How Delhi riots went out of control

Amid allegations that the Delhi Police did not respond appropriately to the violence in North-East District that erupted between two groups opposing and supporting new citizenship law, police sources said that all efforts were made to provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020