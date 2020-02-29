Evacuate J&K residents stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran: Leaders to Centre

Several political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir have appealed to the Centre to evacuate the residents of the Union Territory, including students, stranded in Iran which is emerging as the second focal point after China for the spread of the coronavirus National Conference Member of Parliament from Anantnag Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi spoke to Union Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about the safe return of the stranded Kashmiri students in Iran following the outbreak of the deadly virus there.

While acquainting the External Affairs minister about the plight of families whose kith and kin are stranded in the various cities of Iran, Masoodi said the ground situation in Iran has worsened due to the outbreak of the coronavirus claiming scores of lives "Iran has the highest number of deaths following the outbreak of the disease outside China, Japan, Korea. The situation prevailing in Iran has made the kith and kin of those stranded in Iran apprehensive about the wellbeing of their loved ones fearing that they might also contract the viral disease.

"The news emanating from Iran regarding the outbreak of viral disease has put scores of families, whose wards are studying there, through trepidation. The stranded students to have been making fervent appeals for their evacuation from various Iranian cities," he said The Iran health ministry on Friday confirmed 34 deaths due to the deadly disease and 388 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

According to media reports, the country has the highest number of death toll outside China, the epicenter of the virus Masoodi said the Centre was evacuating Indian nationals from various countries and sought similar measures for those stranded in Iran.

"The government has successfully evacuated Indian nationals from China and other countries, quarantined them on board on their way back to India. Similar efforts should be carried out for those stranded in Iran without any delay. The measure will help save many precious lives and bring respite to scores of families fearing for the wellbeing of their loved ones. The students should be screened before sending them back to Kashmir. "Meanwhile, Indian embassies in Iran should be asked to get in touch with stranded students to ensure that the advisories issued by Iranian authorities and the World Health Organization are effectively followed by them. A task force should be formed in various embassies throughout the Gulf region to monitor the wellbeing of Indian students studying there," the NC MP told Jaishankar The Union minister has assured that the Central government will not spare any effort to come to the rescue of stranded Indians in the countries hit with the deadly virus, Masoodi said.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Saif-ud-din Soz also pleaded with the External Affairs Minister to facilitate the return of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir from Iran and other countries affected by the virus "I have written to the Minister of External Affairs today that, among other countries, especially China and Iran are experiencing coronavirus. I pleaded strongly with him that it is a worrisome situation for Kashmir from where many people have traveled to Iran for studies and other pursuits in life," Soz said in a statement here.

Prominent Shia leader and former minister Imran Reza Ansari said he was in touch with relevant authorities and has been assured of the evacuation of J&K students from Iran "I am reaching out to Kashmiri students stuck in Tehran with assurance I have got from MEA for their evacuation as per WHO protocol. I am in constant touch with the relevant authorities. Inshaallah in the coming days the GOI will do everything for our citizens' safety," Ansari posted on Twitter.

Former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari had on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to evacuate the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the students and businessmen, stranded in Iran "I am in touch with the MEA and have submitted details of over 240 J&K students who are stuck in Shiraz, Tehran and other cities of Iran," Bukhari said in a statement. He said chartered flights and a separate quarantine facility should be arranged to J&K students stuck in Iran...

