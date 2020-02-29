70 left homeless in fire at Kamarhati slum near Kolkata

Twelve shanties were gutted and many damaged, leaving 70 people homeless as a fire broke out at a slum in Kamarhati area near Kolkata, officials said The fire was caused by a short circuit, which led to the explosion of a gas cylinder, they said.

Three fire engines took two hours to douse the blaze, the officials said Kamarhati Municipality chairman Gopal Saha said the civic body has arranged relief and a temporary shelter for those affected in the fire..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.