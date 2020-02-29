Left Menu
Development News Edition

Birthday outing turns into tragedy, one dead in accident

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wardha
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 21:43 IST
Birthday outing turns into tragedy, one dead in accident

A 22-year-old man was killed while six others were injured when their car overturned on Wardha Road here in the early hours of Saturday, the police said The deceased was identified as Yash Rajendra Rahate (22), resident of Gopal Nagar in the city.

Rahate and his friends were out to celebrate the birthday of one of them when the accident took place Avinash Ayyar (24), Anand Gaidhane (24), Ankit Tupkar (24), Harshal Thawre (24), Mohini Mahurkar (24) and Shivani Giripunje (24) were injured.

Giripunje was in a critical condition, the official added Giripunje and others visited a restaurant on Wardha Road to celebrate her birthday on Friday night, said an official of Hingna police station.

On the way back, around 12.15 am, Thawre, who was was driving the SUV, lost control on a turn near Gavasi Manapur village on Outer Ring Road The vehicle hit the road railing and then flipped many times before coming to a halt and turning turtle.

Yash Rahate, who was sitting on the back seat, sustained severe head injuries Hingna police admitted him and others to hospital but Rahate was declared brought dead..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Rioters attacked from all sides: How Delhi riots went out of control

Amid allegations that the Delhi Police did not respond appropriately to the violence in North-East District that erupted between two groups opposing and supporting new citizenship law, police sources said that all efforts were made to provi...

Greece pushes back migrants after Turkish border 'onslaught'

Greek police fired teargas to push back hundreds of stone-throwing migrants trying to cross over the border from Turkey on Saturday, as a crisis over Syria shifted onto the European Unions doorstep.Greece, which has tense relations with Tur...

Convict gets atop Howrah jail building, threatens suicide

A life convict went atop a building of the Howrah district jail on Saturday and threatened to commit suicide, alleging irregularities at the correctional home The convict, identified as Md Sohail, is a notorious prisoner and has been freque...

Ethiopia 'disappointed' with US mediation on Nile dam

Ethiopia on Saturday expressed disappointment with the latest push by the United States to resolve a long-running dispute over a massive dam on the Nile River, suggesting a deal could still be far off The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020