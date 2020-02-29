Mukesh Ambani meets AP CM, discusses industrial devlpt,

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had a two-hour-long meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's residence here on Saturday where industrial development in the state and investments were discussed In a late-night release, the CMO said the Chief Minister discussed with Ambani, Reliances partnership in the state governments schemes in the education and health sectors.

The Chief Minister explained the 'Naadu-Nedu' (then and now) programme taken up by his government to improve infrastructure in schools and hospitals Accompanied by his son Ananth Ambani and Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, Mukesh arrived by a special flight from Mumbai and was received at the Vijayawada airport by YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

They then drove to the Chief Minister's residence at Tadepalli where Jagan and his wife Bharati welcomed the industry moghul and felicitated him "The Chief Minister and Ambani held talks for more than two hours.

Issues like industrial development in the state and investments were discussed at length," the CMO release said, without further details.

