1,000 liquor cartons seized, 5 held in Ghaziabad

A truck ferrying over 1,000 illegal liquor cartons was seized and five persons arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Saturday, police said. Following a tip-off, police intercepted the truck near Gaur Green society in Indirapuram and recovered 1,052 cartons of illegal liquor hidden under a cold drink consignment, said Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra. He said the illegal liquor was brought from Haryana for supply in Ghaziabad and Bulandsahar districts

The accused, identified as Lalit, Dharmavir, Sher Bahadur and Anil from Haryana and Kumer Dutt of Bulandshahar, were booked and sent to jail, Mishra added

Police have launched a special drive against bootlegging in the district keeping in view the upcoming Holi festival, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

